Minor girl’s death: 5 doctors punished for negligence after 11 years

LAHORE: The Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) has revoked licences of five doctors over medical negligence that allegedly led to the death of a three-year-old girl in Lahore.

A meeting of the PMC’s disciplinary committee held on November 30 ordered action against Executive Director of the Doctors Hospital Dr Sandeem Kumar, Dr Sabir, Dr Sanaullah, Dr Mubeen and Dr Inamullah, almost eleven years after the death of the minor.

In 2009, Eman Malik had died at the Doctors Hospital allegedly due to the negligence of the doctors.

The minor’s father Aqeel Ahmed said he ran from pillar to post to get justice for his deceased daughter.

“The doctors found guilty of negligence kept playing with the lives of people over the past 11 years,” he said.

The deceased’s grandfather lamented the medics whose negligence led to his granddaughter’s death had not been arrested yet.

The PMD’s taking eleven years to announce the decision put at risk the lives of all patients that these doctors attended to all these years, Aqeel said.

