Minorities not safe in India, says Shahzad Akbar

ISLAMABAD: Condemning the Narendra Modi-led Indian government over its controversial citizenship bill, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar on Friday said that minorities are not safe in India, ARY News reported.

Addressing a Christmas ceremony in Islamabad, Shahzad Akbar said that violence and Indian government’s actions against minorities are disappointing. He said that freedom of expression should not be suppressed through use of brute force and guns.

The special assistant said that minorities are enjoying complete freedom in Pakistan. He underscored the need for strengthening the state institutions and added, ” We are returning to Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s Pakistan.”

Read More: Protests erupt as India pushes for religion-based citizenship bill

Earlier on December 9, hundreds of protesters had taken to the streets in India as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government had offered a controversial bill in parliament that would give citizenship to non-Muslim minorities from three neighbouring countries.

Home Minister Amit Shah had introduced the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) in India’s lower house amid raucous debate.

Opposition parties had stood against the proposed law that would, for the first time, create a legal pathway to grant Indian nationality on the basis of religion.

