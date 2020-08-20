National Party’s leader Mir Hasil Bizenjo passes away

The senior leader of National Party (NP) and Senator Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo has passed away after his health worsened following lungs cancer, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The spokesperson of the political party, Jan Buledi, told media that Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo was suffering from lungs cancer. The NP senator has been shifted to hospital after his health worsens where he loses the battle against cancer.

Buledi announced that Bizenjo’s funeral prayers will be offered in his ancestral area Nal in Balochistan’s Khuzdar.

The senior politician is the son of former governor of Balochistan, Ghaus Bakhsh Bizenjo, who started his political carrier from Baloch Students Organization in 1970.

Later, he had taken part in general elections in 1988 from his native area, Nal tehsil of Khuzdar district, after being associated with the National Party (NP) and actively participated in political activities of Pakistan National Party till 1989.

Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo had been elected as a Member of National Assembly (MNA) for the first time in 1990’s general election and later in 1996, he became president of the political party.

In 1997’s general election, he had been re-elected as MNA and faced jail for delivering an anti-government speech in the Pervez Musharraf’s era. In 2002, Baloch National Movement (BNM) and Bizenjo’s Balochistan National Democratic Party (BNDP) merged into one political party, National Party (NP).

The politician had been elected as general secretary of the National Party (NP) in its first convention and later he was elected as senior vice-president. Mir Hasil Bizenjo had been elected as a senator from Balochistan during 2009’s polls.

