“Mira Sethi should leave acting to become a news anchor,” said popular drama actress Natasha Ali during a fun session in ARY News show ‘Hamarey Mehmaan’

The show’s host Fiza Shoaib asked some fun questions during the ‘rapid fire’ session of the show, the actress’s replies were interesting.

As she was asked to name one actress she thinks should leave acting and were given choices such as Sonya Hussyn, Hania Amir, Sohai Ali Abro and Mira Sethi, upon which she replied that she thinks Mira should leave acting to become a news anchor (at 10:12 mark in the video above)

During the same session, she was asked who would she like to work with out of Meera Jee and Sahir Lodhi and she replied that both of them are good and she can work with any of them.

The actress also shared her love for paintings and replied to some “accusations” during another fun session.

As she was accused of looking for a life partner which earns and cooks himself, the actress replied in negative. “This a blatant lie, I am only looking for a guy who earns himself of course, but yes, I can cook for him.” said Natasha Ali.

About rumours that she prepares a lot to celebrate Valentine’s Day, the actress said that it is just a rumour as she sometimes doesn’t even know when February 14 comes and goes.

“If there is a get together at my friends’ place, I’ll remember the day but not otherwise,” said Natasha Ali.

She, however, replied in assertive when asked about the “accusation” that she felt excited after knowing that politician Chaudhry Shujaat is one of her fans.

Here is the video of the full show

