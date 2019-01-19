Mirwaiz calls for probe rights violations by Indian occupied forces

SRINAGAR: Chairman Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Saturday urged the United Nations to take immediate action to implement the recommendations of its Human Rights Commissioner report that called for the probe into rights violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK).

In a statement issued from Srinagar, he said the people of Kashmir welcome the report on grave human rights violations in occupied Kashmir and ask the UN chief to take immediate steps to implement its recommendations.

Meanwhile, Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, and Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party in their statements paid rich tributes to the martyrs of Gaw Kadal, Handwara and Kupwara massacres carried out by Indian troops in the month of January in 1990s.

They said that these incidents remind the Kashmiris of Indian brutal occupation and aggression and it was religious and moral duty of the people to safeguard these exemplary sacrifices and take the ongoing freedom movement to its logical conclusion.

On the other hand, the family members of 75-year-old senior leader of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, have said that the authorities of Jhajjar Jail in Haryana, India, released him only after his health deteriorated in the prison. Khan Sopori, who was released on 11th January, this year, after illegal detention of over 22 months, is presently under observation at a hospital in New Delhi.

Comments

comments