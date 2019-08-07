IOK turned into graveyard after controversial moves of Indian govt: Mishal Malik

ISLAMABAD: The wife of Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik, Mishal Malik, said on Wednesday that the Indian occupied Kashmir turned into a graveyard due to the controversial moves of the New Delhi authorities, ARY News reported.

While addressing an event in the federal capital, she said that a complete blackout prevails in occupied Kashmir today. She detailed that Indian troops are murdering Kashmiri women after raping them. She urged the Pakistani nation to take streets to protest against Indian aggression against Kashmiris.

“Indian government has launched a largest-ever crackdown of the century in the occupied Kashmir and continued bloodshed of Kashmiri people after ending ties with the international community.”

Malik expressed fear of nuke war between Pakistan and India due to the Kashmir dispute which would affect half of the world. She demanded the international community to stand for the rights of Kashmiris for ending war risks.

It is pertinent to mention here that a curfew has been imposed in the occupied valley by the Indian troops while mobile and internet services are also suspended which spread extreme fear among the citizens.

Moreover, the rumours are circulating around for the deteriorated health condition of Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chairman Yasin Malik when all of the Hurriyet leaders being kept under house arrest by the Indian authorities.

Comments

comments