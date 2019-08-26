Mishal Malik lauds PM Imran’s speech on Kashmir issue

ISLAMABAD: Mishal Malik, the wife of Hurriyat Leader Yasin Malik has praised Prime Minister Imran Khan’s statement that Pakistan “will go to any lengths” to support the cause of the oppressed Kashmiri people, ARY News reported.

“PM Khan’s statement to continue fighting for the Kashmiris till the end is quite appreciable,” said Mishal Malik in a statement.

She once again has appealed that the international community must wake up and take notice of worst Indian brutalities in Indian occupied Kashmir.

Mishal Malik said the world needs to take practical steps to rescue the people of Occupied Kashmir, who have been denied their basic rights.

She said Kashmiris are determined to get their right to self-determination, adding, the sacrifices rendered for this right will never go in vain.

Earlier in the day, PM Imran Khan termed the Indian government’s illegal annexation of Occupied Kashmir is Indian premier Narendra Modi’s biggest mistake, a historical blunder, which will finally lead to freedom of Kashmir.

Addressing the nation to take the people of the country into confidence over his government’s moves to counter the Indian move, the premier said that Modi did this “historical blunder” thinking he can suppress the freedom movement by launching a crackdown on Kashmiri people.

The PM maintained that it is every Pakistani’s responsibility to apprise the world about the Indian atrocities in Kashmir while the government is highlighting the issue at every forum.

The illegal annexation of Kashmir

The Indian government, through a presidential decree issued on August 5 revoked Article 370 of India’s constitution that guaranteed special rights to Occupied Kashmir, including the right to its own constitution and autonomy to make laws on all matters except defence, communications and foreign affairs.

In the lead-up to the move, India sent thousands of additional troops to the occupied valley, imposed a crippling curfew, shut down telecommunications and internet, and arrested political leaders.

