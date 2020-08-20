Mishal Malik urges UN to send probe commission to IIOJ&K

ISLAMABAD: Wife of Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik, Mishal Malik on Thursday said that India is unleashing worst genocide in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K), ARY News reported.

“Indian forces have martyred three more youth in past 24 hours”, Mishal Malik said in her statement and added that India is martyring youth under the name of so-called operation in the held valley.

She urged the United Nations (UN) to send an inquiry commission to the IIOJ&K to probe genocide of Kashmiris.

On Tuesday, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three more Kashmiri youth in Baramulla district of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

Last week, Pakistan had strongly condemned the extra-judicial killings of three Kashmiri labourers from Rajouri by the Indian occupation forces in a fake encounter in Shopian region of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), the Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson said.

The FO spokesperson, Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, said that over 200 innocent Kashmiris have been martyred by the Indian occupation forces since the beginning of this year in fake encounters and so-called ‘cordon-and-search’ operations.

