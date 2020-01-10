Envoys visit aimed to mislead world on Kashmir situation: Hurriyat Forum

In occupied Kashmir, the Hurriyat forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has termed the strictly controlled visit of Delhi-based Envoys of fifteen countries to Kashmir as a nefarious attempt by the Indian government to mislead the world about the ground situation in the territory.

The forum spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said that India wrote the worst chapter of history by usurping all basic rights and freedoms of the people of occupied Kashmir on 5th August, last year when it revoked the special status of the territory.

He said by organizing a visit of hand-picked envoys and holding meetings with them in military cantonment would not change the ground realities of occupied Kashmir.

On the other hand, the Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party in a statement in Srinagar deplored that, on one hand, occupied Kashmir had been turned into a hell for its residents, while on the other, Modi-led fascist regime is mercilessly arranging the visits of foreign envoys to project its baseless narrative that all is well in the territory.

The Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League leaders, Nisar Ahmed and Molvi Rafiq Ahmed addressing people in Pulwama and Shopian described the visit of Delhi-based foreign envoys a mere eyewash.

Meanwhile, India’s opposition parties have criticised the government for arranging the visit of foreign envoys to occupied Kashmir and not taking its own citizens, including top political parties, to visit the territory and hold dialogue with its people.

