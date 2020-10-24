Sindh governor takes notice of journalist Ali Imran’s disappearance

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz said on Saturday that the all relevant federal institutions have been directed to assist the Sindh government for the recovery of missing news reporter of Geo New Ali Imran, ARY News reported.

Shibli Faraz said in a Twitter message that Sindh government and police department should utilise all resources and make full efforts for the recovery of missing journalist Ali Imran Syed, who is missing for more than 18 hours after getting disappeared from Karachi.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

He said that the federal government has a responsibility to provide protection to journalists.

In another tweet, Faraz said that he sincerely hopes and pray for Ali Ìmrañ Syed for getting reunited with his family and friends very soon.

سندھ حکومت اور پولیس جیو نیوز کے رپورٹر علی عمران کی بازیابی کیلئے بھرپور کاوش اور تمام وسائل بروئے کار لائے۔اس ضمن میں تمام متعلقہ وفاقی اداروں کو سندھ حکومت سے تعاون کی ہدایات کردی گئی ہیں۔صحافیوں کا تحفظ ہماری ذمہ داری ہے۔ — Senator Shibli Faraz (@shiblifaraz) October 24, 2020

A news reporter of Geo News, Ali Imran Syed, has gone missing in Karachi since Friday as his family reported that he went out of home yesterday’s evening and never returned.

Ali Imran Syed had reported the arrest of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Captain (Retd) Safdar Awan in Karachi along with a CCTV footage.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah have taken notice of the incident. Imran Ismail directed relevant authorities for taking measures for immediate recovery of the missing journalist.

The Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab said that investigation is underway in the incident and the chief minister contacted the Inspector General (IG) Sindh police. He vowed that maximum efforts will be made by the provincial authorities for the recovery of Ali Imran.

Journalists’ associations across the country have also expressed concerns over the disappearance of Ali Imran.

A case was registered following the disappearance of Ali Imran at Sachal police station in Karachi over the complaint of his brother, Talib Rizvi. The case number 1006 was filed under kidnapping act against unidentified persons.

Comments

comments