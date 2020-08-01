Skeletal remains, clothes of missing minor found in Karachi’s Korangi

KARACHI: Karachi police officials have recovered skeletal remains of a seven-year-old boy from Korangi Industrial Area who was missing since last 20 days, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The police officials made the recovery from Korangi Industrial Area after getting the information from an arrested person.

The minor boy, Ahmed Khan, had been abducted by unidentified persons from BMW Ground Sector B/8 of Korangi Industrial Area, stated the First Investigation Report (FIR) registered over complaint of the victim’s father.

An investigation officer said that the skeletal remains were of the missing boy, whereas, Ahmed Khan’s clothes were also recovered from the scene.

The medico-legal officer (MLO) of Jinnah Hospital told media that DNA test of the bones will be conducted soon.

The detained person accused of abducting the boy told police investigators that Ahmed Khan had been raped and murdered by his friend Asghar. He further said that Asghar had raped the child and strangled him to death before hiding his dead body.

In a separate incident in the metropolis, an elderly man was tortured to death in front of his son by a group of men in Zia Colony neighbourhood of Gulshan-e-Iqbal area over a minor dispute.

Sources said that the dispute started when a young man driving a van expressed anger over the rickshaw driver who was ringing horn. The verbal conflict turned into a fight between the young man and rickshaw driver.

The father of young man came in to stop them from fighting but the rickshaw driver along with his friends tortured the elderly man. Later, the father fell down on the road and succumbed to wounds.

A police team rushed at the scene and arrested four accused persons.

