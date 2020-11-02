Missing pet cat returns home after 3 days with ‘debt’ note

A pet cat that had gone missing in Thailand came back home after three days with a debt note.

The feline had gone missing from home and was found three days later. She returned home with a little placard attached to her neck. The pet’s return was shared in a Facebook post along with her pictures by a page “changpuaksiam”.

The caption said in Thai, “3 days gone and came back with debts. Isn’t that beautiful?”

The post has since been shared extensively on social media platforms, leaving netizens amused.

The “debt” in question involves a woman, named Aunty May, who gave the pet mackerels when she spotted the cat loitering around her shop.

The placard in Thai said, “Your cat kept eyeing mackerels at my stall, so I gave her three.” The shop owner signed off saying “Aunty May at alley no.2”. She also wrote down her phone number on the card.

