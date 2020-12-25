Missing nine-year-old found dead in Mardan

MARDAN: The body of a nine-year-old student, who went missing on Thursday at around 4:00 pm, was recovered from an irrigation canal on Friday morning in Mardan.

The deceased was identified as Muhammad Ismail s/o Mumtaz, a student of Class-III, who went missing on Thursday evening. He was the resident of Katlang Tehsil of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Mardan city.

After his sudden disappearance, the family members and neighbours continued efforts for the whole night to search him, however, they failed to find him. Later, Ismail’s body was recovered from an irrigation canal on Friday morning (today).

The dead body was shifted to the hospital for post-mortem in order to ascertain causes of his death.

