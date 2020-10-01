MLO records statement in Naqeebullah murder case

KARACHI: Medico-legal Officer Jinnah Hospital recorded his statement in Naqeebullah Mehsud murder case in an anti-terrorism court against former SSP Malir Rao Anwar and other accused, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Rao Anwar and other accused were present during the court hearing of the case today.

MLO Jinnah Hospital recorded his statement in the court as prosecution witness. The MLO also submitted medical report in the court.

Naqeebullah was died of two bullets in his chest, the MLO told the court.

Counsel of the complainant, Salahuddin Panhwar told the court that absconding accused have been at large and they are influencing witnesses. He apprehended that the witnesses could be harassed to withdraw from their testimonies in the case.

The court summoned DIG East in the next hearing of the murder case and adjourned further hearing till October 07.

On March 25, the anti-terrorism court (ATC) had indicted former Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rao Anwar and others in Naqeebullah Mehsud murder case.

Anwar is accused of being involved in the murder of Naqeebullah Mehsud and three others in a staged police encounter in Karachi.

Mehsud was killed on January 13, 2018 in Karachi during a fake encounter allegedly staged by Rao Anwar, the senior superintendent of police of Karachi’s Malir District.

