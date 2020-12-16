MNA Ali Wazir arrested by KP police

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar Police on Wednesday arrested member of the National Assembly and Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) leader Ali Wazir over anti-state remarks, ARY News reported.

As per details, the KP police have arrested PTM MNA over his anti-state remarks in a public rally held in Karachi last week.

The KP police arrested MNA after the Sindh home department had earlier written to KP authorities requesting Wazir’s arrest as he made on Dec 6 some anti-state remarks.

Ali Wazir will be handed over to Sindh police, said KP police spokesperson.

It may be noted that Ali had earlier booked by KP police over hate speech and desecration of the Pakistani flag, back in March as well. The case was registered on the complaint of Charsadda SHO.

MNA Ali Wazir was involved in the desecration of Pakistani flag, hate speech and provoked people against the national institutions in his speech at a public gathering, the First Information Report (FIR) read.

Back in February, MNA Ali Wazir along with nine others had booked in an attack on an army check post in North Waziristan.

The group of attackers was led by PTM leaders and MNAs Mohsin Dawar and Ali.

