MNA Malik Karamat Khokhar excuses from appearing before NAB

LAHORE: Member of National Assembly (MNA) of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Malik Karamat Khokhar on Thursday excused himself from appearing before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in connection with the probe into assets beyond income case.

The PTI lawmaker was asked to show up before the anti-graft watchdog today, but he excused himself from appearing due to an ongoing session of the National Assembly.

Tauqir Khokhar, son of MNA, Malik Karamat Khokhar showed up before NAB to receive a questionnaire from it.

It may be noted that Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar had appeared before NAB’s combined investigation team in liquor licence issuance probe.

CM Buzdar was quizzed by a combined investigation team (CIT) of the bureau for about one hour and forty minutes. He was handed a 12-page questionnaire to furnish replies to along with complete details by August 18.

Sources say the chief minister was handed the questionnaire after he failed to answer some of the questions put to him.

