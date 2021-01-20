ISLAMABAD: In pursuance of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s announcement for the launch of 3G and 4G services in Waziristan, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has issued directives to the Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs) to immediately start mobile broadband services in the district.

According to a statement issued by PTA, the mobile broadband services will be made operational tonight.

“These services will be made operational from tonight and residents of the area will be able to use them for educational, health, business, and other purposes,” reads the statement.

These services will be made operational from tonight and residents of the area will be able to use them for educational, health, business, and other purposes. It will especially help students having online classes due to COVID. #MobileDataServicesinSouthWaziristan

According to PTA, the launch of 3G and 4G services will especially help students having online classes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This development will also help in bringing the area at par with other parts of the country in terms of technological advancements,” the statement concluded.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Imran Khan today announced the activation of 3G/4G broadband services in Waziristan.

PM Imran Khan made the announcement in a ceremony held in Wana during his visit to the South Waziristan today for inaugurating different uplift projects for the tribal people.

