Cellular, internet services to remain partially suspended on Muharram 9 in Sindh

KARACHI: As part of the provincial government’s elaborate measures to deter any untoward incident, cellular and internet services will remain partially suspended on Moharram 9 (tomorrow) in the province, reported ARY News.

There will be a partial ban on mobile phone and internet services, especially along the routes of Moharram processions.

The cities where cellular services will remain partially suspended include Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Mirpurkhas, Larkana and Benazirabad.

The deputy inspectors general (DIGs) and commissioners and deputy commissioners of the cities will determine when and where mobile phone network will be cut and how long it would remain suspended.

The Sindh government has also imposed a ban on pillion riding on motorcycles from 8th Moharram (today) for three days.

However, females, children less than 12 years of age, senior citizens and media persons bearing official card as well as CNIC will be exempted from this ban.

The Sindh police have been directed to start snap-checking all over the province.

