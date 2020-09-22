Model courts decide 507 murder, drug cases in two days  

ISLAMABAD: Model courts across the country have decided 507 murder and drug cases in two days- 21 and 22 September, ARY NEWS reported on Tuesday.

According to details, the model criminal trial courts decided 44 murder and 67 drug cases. The courts while deciding the cases recorded statements of 622 witnesses.

A province-wise distribution of cases showed that most cases-12 drug and 28 murder- were decided by the courts in the Sindh province, followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) where verdicts were announced in 11 drug and 22 murder cases.

Model courts in Punjab decided seven murder and 12 drug cases while Balochistan courts announced verdicts in three murder cases and a drug case.

The verdicts overall included lifetime imprisonment of five accused, and 43 year imprisonment in total for 37 accused besides an imposition of Rs1.927 million fine.

In a similar report, the nation-wide model courts on September 09 announced verdicts in 262 cases in a single day.

According to details, the model criminal courts decided 18 murder and 44 narcotics cases. The cases saw one death sentence while 22 other accused were awarded life sentences besides a total fine of Rs 423,400 imposed on them.

The civil appellate courts also decided 109 cases pertaining to civil matters including family disputes and rent appeals.

The magistrate courts announced verdicts in 91 cases and awarded 50-month prison term to 10 accused and a fine of Rs 317,120.

