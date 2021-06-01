Model Hasnain Lehri pens heart wrenching note for late father

Model Hasnain Lehri penned down a heartfelt note for his late father, whom he lost on May 22.

Lehri, the leading male face in the fashion industry, took to Instagram to share heartwrenching words about the loss of his father with a picture of him holding his late father’s hand.

“Papa Jaan Holding your hand for the last time was the second most difficult thing I have ever had to do,” he wrote. “Letting go of your hand for the last time was the first.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hasnain Lehri (@hasnainlehri)

The young model went on to share how great the influence of his father was on him. “This is the price you pay for having a great father. You get the wonder, the joy, the tender moments – and you get the tears at the end, too.”

“I love you and I miss you the most. Papa jaan I talk to you all the time, I hope you hear me…”

The huge loss comes just two years after Lehri lost his younger brother Mansoor Lehri in May 2019 after he suffered a major heart attack. Back then, Lehri shared equally heart-wrenching words in the memory of his brother.

Sharing a picture with Mansoor, he had written, “Met him after 91 days. Finally I met Mansoor Jaan. I spoke to him. Cried with him. In my dream, I saw Gugu and hugged him. The feeling was sooo soooo soooo sooo real, soooo real that reality felt weak.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hasnain Lehri (@hasnainlehri)

He also has a highlight section on his Instagram profile dedicated to the memory of his brother titled ‘Miss You’ which includes videos and pictures of Mansoor.

Comments

comments