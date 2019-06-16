LAHORE: Fifth anniversary of the Model Town massacre is being observed on Sunday (today), ARY News reported.

At least 14 people were killed and 100 others injured when the police opened fire to disperse protesting Pakistan Awami Tehreek workers during an anti-encroachment operation outside the residence of PAT chief Dr Tahirul Qadri.

PAT leader Khurram Nawaz Gandapur along with others offered fateha for the departed souls in the carnage to show their solidarity with the heirs of affectees.

Talking to newsmen on the occasion, Gandapur the perpetrators of the carnage will be brought to justice. “Dr Tahir-ul-Qadri and his son will make sure delivery of justice to the martyrs’ families”.

Model Town incident

The Punjab Police launched an anti-encroachment operation to remove barriers outside the offices of Minhaj-ul-Quran International and Qadri’s residence in the Model Town suburb in Lahore.

The police reached the PAT headquarters in a large contingent and demanded the party workers to remove the barricades which they claimed were illegal.

The raid was untimely in contrast to the routine morning raids the police often conducts in similar cases.

The police around 11:20 am opened straight firing over the crowd while others used various tactics to disperse the crowds, like firing tear gas and charging with batons. With the police firing weapons directly into the crowd of protesters, 14 protesters died at the scene while around 100 protesters were gravely injured.

