Model Town police arrest DJ Butt, illegal arms case lodged

LAHORE: Model Town police arrested on Wednesday Muhammad Asif, popularly known as DJ Butt.

Butt shot to fame for providing creative music, tones and stage lighting at political gatherings.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

According to the police, DJ Butt has been booked on charges of possessing illicit arms, obstructing a public servant from performing duty, scuffling with policemen and violating Sound Systems (Regulations) Act.

SP Model Town Dost Muhammad said a police team reached DJ Butt’s shop and told him that he was violating Punjab Sound Systems (Regulations) Act. The musician offered resistance to the police, he added.

During a search, a twelve-bore gun and bullets were recovered from Butt, the police officer said, adding he couldn’t provide any licence or permit for possessing the weapon.

Comments

comments