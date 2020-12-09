Model Town police arrest DJ Butt, illegal arms case lodged
LAHORE: Model Town police arrested on Wednesday Muhammad Asif, popularly known as DJ Butt.
Butt shot to fame for providing creative music, tones and stage lighting at political gatherings.
According to the police, DJ Butt has been booked on charges of possessing illicit arms, obstructing a public servant from performing duty, scuffling with policemen and violating Sound Systems (Regulations) Act.
SP Model Town Dost Muhammad said a police team reached DJ Butt’s shop and told him that he was violating Punjab Sound Systems (Regulations) Act. The musician offered resistance to the police, he added.
During a search, a twelve-bore gun and bullets were recovered from Butt, the police officer said, adding he couldn’t provide any licence or permit for possessing the weapon.