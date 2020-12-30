Moderate 4.3 intensity earthquake jolts several districts of KP

SWAT: A moderate earthquake hit several districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

The tremors were felt in Swat, Malakand, Buner, Shangla and Mansehra districts of the province, according to a report.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre, the intensity of the quake was recorded 4.3 magnitude at Richter scale. The depth of the earthquake was recorded at 30 kilometres while the epicentre was located in 45 KM in South East of Dir district of KP.

No loss of life or property reported in tremors.

The region is active for the seismic activity, as earlier on November 26, moderate earthquake hit Swat district and adjoining areas of KP.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre, the intensity of the quake was 4.5 magnitude at Richter scale. The depth of the earthquake was recorded 40 kilometres with the epicentre in the Pak-Afghan border area.

On October 18 this year, a 4.5, a moderate intensity earthquake had jolted Mingora in Swat and adjoining areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The intensity of tremors was recorded 4.7 magnitude at Richter scale.

The depth of the quake was 100 kilometres with epicentre in Hindukush Mountain range, according to seismological reports.

