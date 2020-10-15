Moderate heatwave may prevail over Karachi for 3-4 days

KARACHI: A moderate heatwave condition is likely to prevail over Karachi during next 3-4 days, the met office said in its forecast on Thursday.

The high pressure area persists over Central Asia inducing wind flow from North to Northeast over Sindh including Karachi, Pakistan Meteorological Department said.

Under the influence of this weather condition moderate heatwave will likely to prevail over Karachi during next 3-4 days, especially during the day time.

Day temperature may rise to 39-41 ºCelsius today with humidity 20-30 percent in the morning and 10 – 20 % in evening.

The wind direction will mainly remain from North to Northeast during the period. People are advised to take precautions and avoid to open sun exposure during peak heat hours, 1100-1600 pst.

The PMD has advised concerned authorities to take necessary measures for these weather conditions.

Medical experts advise citizens to avoid unnecessarily leaving homes in extreme sunlight and hot weather.

The experts also advised to provide immediate initial medical treatment to the affected person of heatstroke by pouring cold water after lying him to a shaded place before taking to a hospital.

A severe heat wave had struck Karachi and other parts of Sindh in June 2015. It caused the deaths of about 2,000 people from dehydration and heat stroke.

