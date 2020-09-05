Moderate to high flood recorded in River Indus

ISLAMABAD: Moderate to high flood is being recorded by the Flood Forecasting Division at River Indus on Saturday, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the division while sharing details of the flow of water in River Indus said that there was a high flood in the river at Kala Bagh with water inflow of 313,000 cusecs.

The river has witnessed moderate flood at Chashma, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur barrages. The water inflow at Chashma remains at 426,000 cusecs while Taunsa barrage is witnessing a water flow at 470,000 cusecs.

The Guddu and Sukkur Barrages are witnessing a flow of 463,000 cusecs and 380,000 cusecs respectively.

The Flood Forecasting Division further stated that the water flow at Indus near Tarbela Dam has returned to its normal position with a passage of below 200,000 cusecs. Similarly, the flow near Mangla Dam at River Jhelum has also returned to normal after it is witnessing water flow of 43,000 cusecs.

It is pertinent to mention here that Sindh Irrigation Department on Saturday announced medium flood in Indus at Sukkur Barrage.

Provincial irrigation authorities had announced medium flood in Guddu Barrage on Friday.

The water level in Indus at Guddu barrage is surging rapidly with the addition of 58,000 cusecs in river flow in 24 hours.

The inflow of water at Guddu has reached to 4,58,199 cusecs, according to the flood control room record. The outflow at the barrage has been 4,51,471 cusecs.

An addition of 50,000 cusecs has been expected in Indus river at Guddu in the next 24 hours.

The irrigation authorities have issued flood warning at Guddu directing nearby villages to move to the safer places.

With the continuous surge in Indus water, the river is presently in medium flood at Sukkur Barrage, according to the department.

River Indus has received additional 52,000 cusecs water at Sukkur Barrage in last 24 hours and the river inflow at the barrage has reached to 3,59,878 cusecs. While the discharge of river water from Sukkur Barrage has been 3,39,338 cusecs, according to the water record.

