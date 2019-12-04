Moderate intensity earthquake jolts Gwadar coastal belt

GWADAR: A light magnitude earthquake struck off the Gwadar coastal belt on Wednesday morning, citing the seismological centre, ARY News reported.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey the quake had an intensity of 4.3 at the Richter scale.

The epicentre of the earthquake was on 51 kilometers in the east of Gwadar at the depth of 18 kilometers, according to the seismological centre.

The quake jolted the area at 9:15 in the morning.

The Makran Trench, which is the meeting point for two tectonic plates causes seismological activity in the region.

A strong earthquake measuring 7.9 magnitude hit Quetta on April 16, 2013 with tremors felt in different parts of Pakistan, Iran, India and some gulf countries. The epicentre of the earthquake lay in the Sarawan area of Iran which lies close to Pak-Iran border. Around 34 people were reported killed while 80 were reported injured with some 10,000 houses damaged as a result of the quake.

A massive earthquake on September 24, 2013, struck Balochistan killing over 800 people, injuring hundreds and flattening thousands of houses in the southwestern province.

