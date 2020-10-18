Moderate intensity earthquake jolts Mingora, adjoining areas

SWAT: A moderate intensity earthquake on Sunday jolted Mingora and adjoining areas in Swat district, ARY News reported.

The intensity of tremors was recorded on 4.7 magnitude at Richter scale, according to a seismological report.

The earthquake tremors were felt across Mingora town and adjoining areas at 6:14 AM this morning.

The depth of the quake was 110 kilometres with epicenter in the mountain range in border area of Afghanistan and Tajikistan, according to seismological reports.

Last year in September, a 5.8-magnitude quake hit different parts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK). The quake hit some urban and rural parts of the region including Muzaffarabad, Kotli and other areas.

At least 40 people died and more than 500 were injured as a result of an earthquake. Around 6,000 houses were destroyed completely, while 7100 cattle farms were damaged in the quake.

A devastating earthquake in Kashmir on October 08, 2005, centered near the city of Muzaffarabad, had claimed thousands of lives besides causing massive damage to infrastructure especially in Azad Kashmir and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

