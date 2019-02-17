Modi government bans telecast of PSL matches in India

MUMBAI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Indian government has banned coverage of Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches in India, ARY News reported Sunday.

On directions of the Indian government, DSport, the official broadcaster of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in India, has blacked out the telecast of the tournament over Pulwama attack.

Currently, the fourth edition of the PSL is underway in Dubai. A number of top cricketing stars from around the world are a part of the six teams that are competing in the tournament. The final stage of the league will be hosted in Pakistan. However, the telecast has been stopped in India, as per a report in Mumbai Mirror.

The broadcast was expected to be stopped from Friday night, however, some technical limitations meant the telecast was suspended from Saturday night. “We’ve suspended the broadcast,” a top channel official was quoted as saying by Mumbai Mirror.

More than 40 Indian military soldiers were killed when a suicide bomber rammed an explosives-laden SUV into their convoy. Pakistan strongly rejected allegations levelled by the Modi government and media linking the February 14 suicide attack in occupied Kashmir. “We strongly reject any insinuation by elements in the Indian media and government that seek to link the attack to Pakistan without investigations,” the Foreign Office (FO) said in a statement.

