Modi-led BJP using abusive force against minorities, farmers: Ranjit Singh

ISLAMABAD: Ranjit Singh of World Sikh Parliament said on Wednesday that India is persecuting its minorities underlining illegally occupied Kashmir where he said the state of affairs were terrible, ARY News reported.

Speaking exclusively to ARY News program The Reporters, WSP member Singh underscored the recent case of farmers protesting violations of their basic rights in India.

He said protesters were violated and assaulted as they carried out their rightful protest against government abuse.

The farmers who were already barely subsisting are now on a verge of committing suicides, he said, adding that Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party has now rolled out anti-farmers legislation to shower favors on their friends.

Modi is using abusive force to silence Indian farmers and the fact that they are now standing up for their rights is beyond his understanding, Ranjit said, adding he is unable to deal with the crisis now.

READ: India considers changing new farm laws after mass protests

It may be noted that India’s government is considering rolling back some parts of its agricultural reforms after they triggered the biggest protests by farmers in years, officials said last week.

Tens of thousands of farmers were out on the streets around Delhi again on Friday, rallying against three laws that the government says are meant to overhaul antiquated procurement procedures and give growers more options to sell their produce.

Farmers fear the legislation, passed in September, will eventually dismantle India’s regulated markets and stop the government from buying wheat and rice at guaranteed prices, leaving them at the mercy of private buyers.

“The government is open to look into various amendments,” a government official told Reuters, declining to be named ahead of a meeting between farmers and ministers scheduled for Saturday.

