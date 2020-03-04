Modi announces to skip Holi events over coronavirus fears
NEW DELHI: With the fear of Coronavirus spreading across the country, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday decided to skip Holi events this year to avoid mass gatherings.
Modi in a tweet said that experts across the world have advised reducing mass gatherings to avoid the spread of COVID-19 novel Coronavirus.
“Experts across the world have advised to reduce mass gatherings to avoid the spread of COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Hence, this year I have decided not to participate in any Holi Milan programme,” he said.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 4, 2020
Modi’s tweet comes after at least 28 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in India, according to Indian media.
A group of Italian tourists have been put in quarantine in India, with 17 testing positive for the new coronavirus.
Italy is a hotspot of the deadly virus with 79 deaths and more than 2,500 infected, while India’s official case total stands at only 21.
After two out of a group of 23 tourists who arrived in the country last month tested positive in the western state of Rajasthan, the other 21 were put under quarantine in a special facility in New Delhi.
Worldwide around 3,200 people have died from the virus with more than 90,000 infections, with China, South Korea, Italy, Iran and Japan the worst affected.