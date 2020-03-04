Modi announces to skip Holi events over coronavirus fears

NEW DELHI: With the fear of Coronavirus spreading across the country, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday decided to skip Holi events this year to avoid mass gatherings.

Modi in a tweet said that experts across the world have advised reducing mass gatherings to avoid the spread of COVID-19 novel Coronavirus.

“Experts across the world have advised to reduce mass gatherings to avoid the spread of COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Hence, this year I have decided not to participate in any Holi Milan programme,” he said.

Modi’s tweet comes after at least 28 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in India, according to Indian media.

A group of Italian tourists have been put in quarantine in India, with 17 testing positive for the new coronavirus.

Italy is a hotspot of the deadly virus with 79 deaths and more than 2,500 infected, while India’s official case total stands at only 21.

After two out of a group of 23 tourists who arrived in the country last month tested positive in the western state of Rajasthan, the other 21 were put under quarantine in a special facility in New Delhi.

Worldwide around 3,200 people have died from the virus with more than 90,000 infections, with China, South Korea, Italy, Iran and Japan the worst affected.

