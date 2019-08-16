ISLAMABAD: Calling out Modi-led Indian government for its ‘fascist tactics’ in occupied Kashmir, Prime Minister Imran Khan asserted that such an attempt to suppress Kashmiris’ struggle will miserably fail.

In in his tweets on Friday, PM Khan said: “The fascist, Hindu Supremacist Modi Govt should know that while armies, militants & terrorists can be defeated by superior forces; history tells us that when a nation unites in a freedom struggle & does not fear death, no force can stop it from achieving its goal.”

“That is why the Hindutva exclusivist creed of the Modi-led Govt with its fascist tactics in IOK will fail miserably in its attempt to smother the Kashmiri liberation struggle,” he said.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Imran Khan cautioned the international community of ‘severe repercussion and reactions’ if the world remains silent over the expected genocide of Muslims in occupied Kashmir.

Referring to Srebrenica genocide in July 1995, in which more than 8,000 Bosniaks were killed, the PM questioned in his tweet: “Will world silently witness another Srebrenica-type massacre & ethnic cleansing of Muslims in IOK?”

The prime minister said: “I want to warn [the] international community if it allows this to happen, it will have severe repercussions & reactions in the Muslim world setting off radicalisation & cycles of violence.”

Indian-occupied Kashmir has been under a curfew since August 5, when India´s Hindu-majority government rescinded its years of autonomy and gave full control to New Delhi.

