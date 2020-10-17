Pakistan’s civil, military leadership on same page: Moeed Yusuf

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Security Dr Moeed Yusuf said on Saturday that Pakistan’s civil and military leadership are on the same page, ARY News reported.

Moeed Yusuf, while addressing a press conference today, said that Pakistan sets the target for establishment of peace in the region.

He continued that Prime Minister Imran Khan had earlier given a clear message to India that Pakistan will give immediate response if New Delhi steps forward for peace. However, Indian PM Narendra Modi had taken contrary steps. The special assistant told media that the government had exposed India sponsoring terrorism in Pakistan.

Yusuf said the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project is linked with regional peace and any country could make the investment in Pakistan. India has endangered regional peace and Pakistan’s rhetoric for peace should be witnessed by the world besides acknowledging its sacrifices of global peace.

India has turned occupied Jammu and Kashmir into jail since August 5 last year and spreading rumours for making a compromise on IIOJK. Yusuf clarified that Pakistan can never make any compromise on Kashmir. He said that the Kashmir dispute must be resolved in accordance with the desires of Kashmiris and UN resolutions.

