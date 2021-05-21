Mohammad Saleh Bhootani steps down as Balochistan minister

QUETTA: Weeks after Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Alyani stripped Sardar Mohammad Saleh Bhootani of portfolio of local government and rural development, he resigned as provincial minister on Friday.

Mr Bhootani presented his resignation to the Balochistan governor, a spokesperson for the Governor’s House confirmed. He added the governor has accepted the resignation.

Addressing a press conference, the lawmaker alleged Balochistan had been deprived of uplift schemes due to Chief Minister Alyani.

We were first told that development schemes will be launched in the incumbent government’s first year in power but the second year has elapsed and the said schemes except one or two have not been launched yet, he lamented.

Mr Bhootani said he and his friends who are part of the government have not been given any share in the provincial budget for uplift schemes.

On May 03, the chief minister withdrew portfolio of local government and rural development from Sardar Mohammad Saleh Bhootani. A notification regarding the withdrawal of local government portfolio from Mr Bhootani was issued.

The notification said the portfolio would now be held by the chief minister.

