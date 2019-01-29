Singer and actor Mohsin Abbas Haider on Monday revealed his battle with depression on his Instagram account before quickly deleting the post.

The ‘Meri Guriya‘ actor wrote: “Depression is all set to kill me soon. Just wanted to say thanks to the people who caused it.”

The post by the singer who recently surprised all with his flawless acting skills in ARY Digital’s ‘Meri Guriya’, left his friends and fans in frenzy.

A number of celebrities and his colleagues commented on the post expressing their love and support for the hugely popular singer and actor.

Model Fia Sofia Khan, in her comment, wrote “I was a patient myself. You have to fight this battle on your own. But you would need help and trust me, that brings peace. I started yoga and regular namaz that took me out of that (depression). You have to constantly tell yourself that you can’t let (the other side) win over. It sounds weird but it really helps. Sending lots of positive energy your way.”

Osman Butt advised Mohsin Abbas to stay strong and said that he is available anytime he needs him to talk or vent his anger.

‘Bulbulay’ star Ayesha Omar came up with healing words and wrote a long post advising Mohsin how to come out of depression.

“You’re not alone, Mohsin. Just talk to someone and get help. Talk to anyone you feel like but talk. Don’t be afraid to get help or open up about what you’re feeling. It is completely okay to not be okay. There are so many people who love you and your energy. I’m one of them. Just take 15 minutes at a time. Surround yourself with people who lift you up. Forget everything else. This is about you and you got this. Put on Surah Rehman when you feel helpless. It will give you peace. And then get help. Professional and friendly. Do not let anyone’s opinion define you. They are people, just like you,” wrote Ayesha Omar.

Mohsin Abbas is not the first Pakistani celebrity to come up with his depression story but his worrisome post shocked everyone.

The post is now deleted but his fans are still worried about him and are urging him to stay strong.

