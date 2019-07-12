Actors Mohsin Abbas Haider and Nausheen Shah opened up about their struggle with depression in a TV interview.

Talking about a difficult phase of his life, the Baaji actor revealed his depression got so severe at one point that he felt “I will quit. I will commit suicide or something.”

“I just went away after informing my family where I kept my phones, keys and ATM cards. After a while, my family realised I was missing and followed me. I went to my mother’s graveyard and slept there. It was a whole state of depression,” said the actor.

Abbas shared that when his elder sister found him at the graveyard at midnight, he told her he is fine and will return home soon.

“After leaving the graveyard, I went to a canal in Faisalabad and started walking by it and when I got back to my senses, I realised I was walking on the motorway,” he said.

He returned when he realised there are certain responsibilities on him and the children in his family look up to him.

While he was away, he also posted a status on social media following which family and friends immediately reached out to Abbas.

The Khud Parast actress had depression and anxiety for seven years. She spoke about her struggle to educate people and said “I was on Lexotanil and would take almost 12 tablets every night.”

Khan shared that during the shooting of a TV drama with Shehroz Sabzwari and Shehzad Sheikh, she suffered from four to five attacks. “I felt embarrassed and ashamed that what if my fellow actors get to know that I am sick and that’s why I took medicines to sustain. One day, I had a breakdown and started crying.”

When fellow actor Sabzwari inquired what’s wrong with Shah and why isn’t she talking to anyone, she said “I’m done.” He took her to a doctor in Karachi who prescribed her anti-depressants and she is a lot better after taking it for more than two weeks.

The actors concluded that talking about depression helps and you shouldn’t be ashamed of it. Depression is a common illness worldwide, with more than 300 million people affected by it.

