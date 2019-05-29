Mohsin Dawar makes new demand after army check-post attack

Member National Assembly Mohsin Dawar, who has gone into hiding after inciting his party workers to attack an army check-post in North Waziristan, made a new treacherous demand on Wednesday.

During an interview, given to an international media outlet from an unknown location, the leader of Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) put forth the demand that Pakistan Army should leave from Waziristan.

Dawar’s demand is in line with Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan’s (TTP) call that Pakistan army should decamp from Waziristan so that the area can be turned into a sanctuary for terrorists again.

Five army soldiers were wounded in firing opened by a group of PTM while attacking Khar Kamar check post in North Waziristan, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Sunday.

The attackers came with a motive to release some suspected terrorists, however, three attackers were killed and 10 sustained injuries in the exchange of fire, the military’s media wing said.

The group of attackers were led by MNAs Mohsin Dawar and Ali Wazir.

A video of Ali Wazir provoking protesters to attack the check post has already been emerged.

According to ISPR, PTM’s leader Ali Wazir among seven aides were taken into custody, whereas, Mohsin Dawar [Member of National Assembly and PTM’s leader] managed to flee from the location.

