Mom can’t sleep after seeing ‘baby ghost’ in cot

“So last night I was positive there was a baby ghost in the bed with my son. I was so freaked out, I barely slept,” wrote a mom sharing what can be termed a horrific but hilarious incident in a Facebook post.

Hilarious because of the actual reason she thought some baby “ghost” is there with her own child in the cot.

So last night I was positive there was a ghost baby in the bed with my son. I was so freaked out, I barely slept. I even… Posted by Maritza Elizabeth on Friday, October 18, 2019

Maritza Elizabeth, who is house wife from US recounted the hilarious tale in the Facebook post where she thought there was some “ghost” in her baby’s cot and it made her sleepless but then she realized that it was was actually a picture of a baby on her son’s mattress.

The picture wasn’t normally visible in the bed, but her husband had recently changed the sheets and forgotten to put on the mattress protector.

“Well, this morning I go to investigate a bit further. It turns out my husband just forgot to put the mattress protector on when he changed the sheets. I could kill him,” wrote the scared mom.

The post was shared thousands of times on Facebook and has hundreds of comments.

Also Read

Who is this ‘ghost’ baby in cot with 18-month-old boy?

Comments

comments