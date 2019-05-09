Money transferred to Bilawal, Ayyan from same account: Murad Saeed

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed here on Thursday hard hit at Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in the National Assembly and said that money was transferred to model Ayyan Ali and Bilawal from same account, ARY News reported.

Responding to the speech of PPP chairman, Murad Saeed said that children were dying in drought-hit Thar due to malnutrition and loan increased from Rs.6,000bn to 30,000 bn on Sindh governmetn.

During his speech, opposition held strong protest over the remarks of Murad Saeed and gathered around the speaker’s dice.

Saeed said that whenever they talked about the performance of Sindh government, opposition started hue and cry.

Read More: PTI to liberate Sindh from clutches of PPP: Murad Saeed

Earlier Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed on April 6 had said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would get Sindh released from the clutches of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).



“People from Karachi to Thar are crying for basic facilities,” Murad Saeed had said in a response to PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s statement.

He had said Bilawal should realise that the PTI would get Sindh freed from his party. He had said time had gone when they would deal with the Sharif family and plunder wealth. “Bilawal should not conceive Sindh as his personal property.”

Comments

comments