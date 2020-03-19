Money Heist star reveals she tested positive for coronavirus
Spanish actor Itziar Ituño who plays Inspector Raquel Murillo in Money Heist – a popular show on Netflix – has been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus (COVID-10).
In an Instagram post, she explained how she had been suffering from the symptoms similar to that of the virus since Friday, and recently tested positive for COVID-19.
“Since Friday afternoon I have the symptoms (fever and dry cough) and today we got confirmation of the epidemiological test. It’s coronavirus,” she wrote in what appears to be the Basque language.
The 45-year-old star said her case is mild and she feels fine. However, she asked people to not take this lightly.
“It’s very, very contagious and super dangerous for people who are weakest.”
Ituño said she needs to go through a 15-day quarantine period and until then, she’ll see what the next steps are.
“It’s time for solitude and generosity! From staying home and protecting others. Now I get 15 days in quarantine then it will be seen take care of yourselves.”
“There are dead, many lives at stake and we still do not know how far this will go so the time has come to put the vaccine of responsibility for the common good, I love you,” she said.