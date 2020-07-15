Money laundering case: Verdict reserved on Bilal Sheikh’s acquittal plea

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court has reserved its verdict in a plea of former president Sindh Bank Bilal Sheikh, seeking his acquittal in the money laundering case, ARY News reported.

The verdict was reserved by the NAB court judge, Azam Khan, after completion of arguments from both the sides.

The reserved verdict will be pronounced on July 27. It may be noted that Bilal Sheikh is nominated in two separate graft references by National Accountability Court (NAB).

According to the NAB Rawalpindi arrested accused Bilal Sheikh, ex-president Sindh Bank, Tariq Ahsan, president Sindh Bank and Nadeem Altaf, executive vice president Sindh bank are involved in corruption and awarding loans to Omni group through illegal means.

The three accused awarded illegal loans of worth Rs 1.8 billion to beenami companies of Omni group, said sources.

Former president of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari, his sister and 32 other accused are facing charges of laundering more than Rs35 billion through fake bank accounts.

Zardari’s close aides Hussain Lawai and Anwar Majeed had also been nominated in the scam. They both are in judicial custody.

