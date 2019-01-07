Money laundering case: Interim bail of Zardari, Talpur extended till Jan 23

KARACHI: A banking court on Monday extended interim bail of former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur until January 23 in a money laundering case, ARY News reported.

Zardari’s lawyer Abu Bakar Zardari appeared instead of their counsel Farooq H. Naek. The banking court said it couldn’t take any action in the case under the light of Supreme Court orders.

The medical report of Anwar Majeed was furnished by the jail officials before the court. A large number of Pakistan People’s Party leaders were present outside the court, however no ruckus erupted.

Mr Zardari and Ms Talpur had appeared before the court for extension in their interim bail which ceased to have effect on Dec 21.

The judge had granted an extension in the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leaders’ bail until Jan 7.

Zardari and Talpur are facing probe into money laundering scam involving over Rs35 billion laundered through fake bank accounts. Zardari’s close aides Hussain Lawai and Anwar Majeed, head of the Omni Group are also being investigated in the scandal. They both are in the custody.

A Joint Investigation Team (JIT) formed to probe the mega money laundering scam had submitted its report to the Supreme Court.

The JIT report comprises 7500 pages and more than a dozen volumes, points out involvement of a key politician from Sindh in money-laundering through fake bank accounts, sources said.

The report submitted in the apex court also complained that the government of Sindh didn’t extend satisfactory cooperation to the investigation team.

According to sources, the report also said to be attached the evidence against Omni Group of Companies for their involvement in money-laundering.

