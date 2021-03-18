Hearing of money laundering, Paragon cases adjourned

LAHORE: The hearings of money laundering case against Shehbaz Sharif’s family and Paragon housing scandal case against Khawaja brothers were adjourned due to the ailment of accountability court’s judge, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The accountability court’s judge Jawadul Hassan conducted the hearing of money laundering case against Shehbaz Sharif’s family today.

Jail officials produced Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif and others before the court, whereas Hamza Shehbaz was also appeared in the hearing.

The judge said that he is not feeling well, hence he cannot continue the hearing. Sharif prayed for the recovery of health of the judge.

Later, the judge directed to register attendance of the accused and adjourned the hearing till March 25.

During the hearing of Paragon housing society case, Khawaja Saad Rafique and Khawaja Salman Rafique appeared before the court. The hearing was also adjourned till March 26 after the registration of the attendance.

The court also directed all witnesses to appear in the next hearing.

