Money laundering case: SC directs govt to review placing of 172 people on ECL

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court has directed the federal cabinet to review its decision of placing 172 people on the Exit Control List (ECL) in connection to mega money laundering case.

As per details, a two-judge bench, under the stewardship of Chief Justice Saqib Nisar, heard the high-profile case involving former president Asif Ali Zardari, Faryal Taplur, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and other Pakistan Peoples Party leaders and businessmen.

On the instruction of the Chief Justice, State Minister for Interior Shehryar Afridi presented before the court to explain the rationale behind the federal government’s decision.

The top court then ordered the federal government to revisit its decision in this regard.

The Supreme Court granted Zardari and Faryal Talpur a week’s duration to submit their replies.

Approving the request of legal counsels of Zardari and Faryal Talpur, the apex court granted a week’s duration for submission of replies in the case and adjourned the hearing until Monday.

The members of JIT, the Attorney General of Sindh, the Advocate General of Sindh were present in the courtroom.

It is pertinent to mention here that the report of the JIT had pointed to the Zardari Group and Omni Group’s involvement in the mega money laundering scam. Following the findings of the JIT, the federal government on Dec 28 put a travel ban on 172 people, including Asif Ali Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Faryal Talpur, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, former chief minister Qaim Ali Shah and other PPP leaders and businessmen.

