Money laundering reference: Zardari, Talpur to be indicted on Sep 9

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court in Islamabad on Tuesday decided to indict former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur in the mega-money laundering reference on September 9, ARY News reported.

The accountability court Judge Azam conducted hearing on mega money laundering case and decided to indict Asif Zardari, Faryal Talpur, others on September 9.

The AC accepted exemption pleas of Asif Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur in money laundering case and adjourned the hearing till September 9.

It is pertinent to mention here that an accountability court will also indict former president Asif Ali Zardari in the Toshakhana reference on Sept 9.

Mega Laundering Case

Zardari, his sister and other accused are facing charges of laundering more than Rs35 billion through fake bank accounts. Zardari’s close aides Hussain Lawai and Anwar Majeed have also been nominated in the scam.

Read More: Zardari, Gillani to be indicted in Toshakhana case on Sept 9, rules court

Hussain Lawai, who is said to be a close aide of former president Asif Ali Zardari, facing inquiry in an Rs35 billion money laundering case, was arrested by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on July 6 in 2018.

FIA officials say, 32 people, including Lawai, are being investigated for laundering billions of rupees through fictitious bank accounts.

Comments

comments