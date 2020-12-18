Karachi authorities rescue baby monkeys from Empress Market cages

KARACHI: In a crackdown against violation of wildlife rules, the Assistant Commissioner of Saddar Town alongside the Wildlife department team raided Friday the Empress Market and seized at least four baby monkeys illegally being held in the cages, ARY News reported.

The recovered infants were initially taken to Wildlife department sanctuary and then handed over to a private organization working for wildlife protection, AC Saddar Sherina Asad said today.

We have entrusted the infants with Ayesha Chundrigar Foundation (ACF) for their first aid and natural habitat acclimatization Sherina Asad said.

According to Sindh Wildlife Act, it’s not allowed to keep monkeys in a cage and only license-holders can keep them in a private zoo, AC Asad underscored.

She said Empress Market dealers holding a license has sworn they will not keep a mammal in the cage, however, the seized monkey infants were in questionable condition in the cages which prompted the raid.

Comments

comments