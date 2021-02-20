Monolith torched in Congo after mysterious appearance

The latest in a series of mystery monoliths to capture the imagination of science-fiction fans around the world met a fiery end in the Democratic Republic of Congo on Wednesday when it was torched at a roundabout in the capital.

The 12-foot metallic structure first appeared in Kinshasa’s Bandal neighbourhood over the weekend.

Things took a wild turn though. Videos posted on social media showed residents destroying the mysterious structure with sticks and then setting it on fire. That’s one way to deal with it I guess.

Similar alien-looking pillars were spotted in a Utah desert in the United States in November, and then in Romania and Turkey, sparking conspiracy theories and comparisons to the monoliths in Stanley Kubrick’s 1968 film, “2001: A Space Odyssey.” “We woke up and saw this metallic triangle,” said Serge Ifulu, a local resident. “We were surprised because it is a triangle that we often see in documentaries about freemasons or illuminati.” Similar mysteries have gone viral on Congolese social media before.

