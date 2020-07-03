KARACHI: While Karachi continues to brave the sweltering weather, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted on Friday that the rain-bearing system monsoon will hit the metropolis next week.

The Met Office said rainfall can start on the evening or night of July 6 (Monday) as there are chances of 10 per cent higher than usual rains this year, which may lead to an urban flooding-like situation.

Read More: Karachi DMCs demand funds for drains’ clearance before monsoon

Meanwhile, the PMD said hot and humid is likely to prevail in the city with partly overcast skies today. The maximum temperature recorded in the metropolis this morning was 33 degrees Celsius, which, according to the weather department, is likely to rise to 38 degrees Celsius during the day.

Very hot and humid weather is likely to prevail in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours, the PMD said. However, rain with wind and thunderstorm is expected in Islamabad, Upper Punjab, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Eastern Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Read More: Sindh govt imposes rain emergency in Karachi

Temperature of Islamabad recorded this morning was 23 degrees Celsius, Quetta 23, Lahore 32, Karachi 33, Peshawar 28, Gilgit 17, Murree and Muzaffarabad 21 degree centigrade.

