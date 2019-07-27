Monsoon rains: Two siblings among four die of electrocution in Gujranwala

GUJRANWALA: Four people, three members of a family among them, died of electrocution caused by incessant rains in Gujranwala on Saturday, reported ARY News.

Rescue sources relayed the incident took place in the Wazirabad neighbourhood of the city.

Two brothers, identified as 14-year-old Saleem and 12-year-old Abbas, received a fatal electric shock as they touched a water pump.

Their maternal uncle Liaqat and another person Amir rushed to save them but they too received high electric shocks.

They were all rushed to a nearby medical facility where they were pronounced dead.

It is to mention here that various parts of Punjab province experienced rains over the past 24 hours.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast another spell of rains.

The Met department said that the spell will continue to pour in Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala Gujrat, Jhelum, and other parts of the province from Saturday onward.

