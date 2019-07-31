Monsoon weather system over Karachi dissipates: Met Office

KARACHI: The weather system which brought first monsoon rainfall of the season in Karachi and other parts of Sindh has weakened, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said in a statement.

The weather is partly cloudy in parts of the port city with chances of drizzle in the next 24 hours, according to the weather forecast.

The maximum temperature in the city will remain between 31-33 degree Celsius while humidity will be 75-85 pct in the morning and 60-70 pct in the evening today, met office said.

Another rainy system

According to PMD another weather system will bring monsoon rains with wind-thunderstorm in upper and central parts of Pakistan from Wednesday (Today) evening to Friday.

Strong monsoon currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are likely to penetrate upper parts of the country from today. A westerly wave is also likely to interact with monsoon currents on Thursday and Friday, which bring widespread rains and wind-thunderstorm with isolated heavy to very heavy falls expected in Hazara, Malakand, Peshawar, Mardan, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir.

Moreover, scattered rains or wind-thunderstorm with isolated heavy falls also expected in Kohat, Bannu, D.I.Khan, Zhob, D.G.Khan, Multan and Sahiwal divisions and Gilgit Baltistan during Thursday and Friday.

The weather office has warned that heavy falls may generate flash flooding in Hazara, Malakand, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, D.G.Khan divisions and Kashmir, while urban flooding in Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad divisions on Thursday and Friday.

It further warned of possible landslides in Malakand, Hazara divisions, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir during the period.

