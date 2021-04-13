Moon sighted, Ramazan to commence from Wednesday

PESHAWAR: The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee announced on Tuesday that the moon of the holy month of Ramazan has been sighted in the country, ARY News reported.

Chairman Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad made the announcement after heading the session of the central committee held in Peshawar.

He announced that Ramazan 1, 1442 Hijri, will fall on April 14, 2021.

Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO), the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), and the Ministry of Science and Technology were also part of the meeting.

The regional and zonal Ruet-e-Hilal committees also held meetings in different parts of the country to assist the Central Committee to reach a decision.

Moon was sighted in various cities of Pakistan, including Hyderabad, Karachi, and Islamabad.

It is noteworthy that the moon sighting committee of Saudi Arabia on Sunday announced that the Ramadan moon was not sighted in KSA. Today is the first day of Ramadan in the Kingdom.

During the fast, Muslims must abstain from eating, drinking, gossip and cursing, and are encouraged to focus on meditative acts like prayer, reading the Quran and charity.

There are exceptions to fasting for children, the elderly, the sick, women who are pregnant, nursing or menstruating, and people travelling.

